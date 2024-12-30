Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 16 – 20, 2024

Edgartown

Dec. 16, Edward J. Bartlett Jr. and Edmund J. Dennehy Jr., trustees of Elizabeth G. Cottle Trust, Lisa Sherman, and the Estate of Elizabeth G. Cottle sold 135 West Tisbury Road to Edgartown Lumberyard LLC for $1,200,000.

Dec. 16, Anthony J. Burke and Paula M. Burke, trustees of Burke Family Revocable Trust of 2022, sold 15 Mill St. Unit 30F to Melissa M. Burke, trustee of Melissa M. Burke Revocable Trust of 2012, for $410,000.

Dec. 16, Hassan Minor and Linda Cummings Minor sold 16 Fishermans Knot Road to Sean J. Finnerty and Melinda D. Finnerty for $2,000,000.

Dec. 16, Jill B. Studley sold 3 Duncan Close to Russell F. Turk and Michele P. Turk for $1,860,000.

Dec. 16, John Hayes and Jennifer Hayes sold 53 Pinehurst Road to Ethel Grace Vandecruz, trustee of GSM 2024 Wealth Legacy Trust, for $3,589,000.

Dec. 17, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 502 Week 20 to Steven Friedman, Janice M. Friedman, Emily Friedman, Rebekah Gagne, and Jacob Friedman for $2,500.

Dec. 17, Allison McHale sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 356 Week 35 to Kenneth MacIsaac and Annmarie MacIsaac, trustees of MacIsaac Family Trust, for $12,000.

Dec. 17, NCN LLC and Carol Sugerman Reck sold 245 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road Unit 1 to Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC for $2,200,000.

Dec. 19, Margaret A. Sweeney and Michael W. Sweeney sold 30 Peases Point Way North Unit 16 to Edward Gilmarting for $485,000.

Dec. 20, Thomas C. Austin Jr. and Catherine B. Austin, trustees of T&C Family Nominee Trust, sold 8 Marsh Hawk Circle to Andrew Bayliss and Kimberly Bayliss for $1,750,000.

Dec. 20, Robert J. Sheehan and Katherine M. Sheehan sold 5 Katama Drive to Desiree Renee Kicza and Jason Michael Kicza for $2,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 20, Douglas Sederholm and the Estate of Scott Harrell Robinson sold 16 Gamba Road to Crisley Luiz Da Costa and Camila Cabalina Da Silva for $1,100,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 17, Dana Williams and Deborah Williams sold 5 Village Court Unit A3 to Robert Lusher Jr. for $615,000.

Dec. 19, Maureen Joan Belisle, trustee of Maureen Joan Belisle 2013 Revocable Trust, sold 21 Old Oklahoma Road to Thomas M. Deutsch for $2,398,500.

Dec. 20, Christopher D. Langlais and Andrea D. Langlais sold 180 Main St. Unit 30 to Elizabeth Edwards Harris, trustee of Elizabeth Edwards Harris Revocable Trust, for $1,175,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 16, Martha Matthews Hayes, trustee of Millbrook Trust, sold 986 State Road to Ismail Barbosa Da Rocha and Sueste Monteiro De Souza Barbosa for $1,180,000.

Dec. 18, Wayne E. Barrett, Donald E. Barrett, Ann Marie Cywinski, and Alison L. Barrett sold 22 Galway Road to Alison Barrett and Jessie Oliver IV for $150,000.