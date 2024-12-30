West Tisbury Town Column

It was a surprise to find the lightest frosting of new snow when I looked outside on the morning after Christmas. I suppose that technically we had a white Christmas with the remnants of an earlier snowfall, but this latest bit tidied things up nicely.

As I’m sure you correctly assumed, our tree went where Mike wanted it set up. It’s a perfect tree, so rather a shame to have it so displayed, but it’s visible from the living room and outside. The cat is asleep in his spot. Prudently, I decided to use only unbreakable ornaments.

My favorite part of Christmas is the quiet late-at-night of Christmas Eve. Dinner is over. Presents are wrapped, and the wrappings and messiness put away. I can sit and look at the lights on the tree. Just that.

I forgot to mention parties in last week’s column. Parties were one of the things I took the time to include this holiday season. The town party. The library party. Santa at the firehouse. Oyster stew night. Being with the people in our lives is the most important gift of all.

Hanukkah began on Christmas night this year, a rare solar/lunar confluence. Iyla Bohan came by with her parents to light the first candle with me. Megan Mendenhall is coming over for breakfast this morning. There will be presents and cookies this afternoon at Tessa, James, and Addy Rebello’s house. Hilary and Brian Wallcox will be there, too, with their children, Skyler and Syrus. And Diane Wall. Tonight Steph DaRosa and Iyla will go to the Hebrew Center with me for a community menorah-lighting and potato latkes for dinner.

A friend in Connecticut often spoke of walking outside his house at night and looking in the windows, watching his wife and children going about their lives. It is such a poignant image for me. I often find myself doing the same thing. Going out to bring in firewood or to take Abby out, I look in our windows, at the deliciously filled bookcase in our living room, at Mike in the kitchen or watching TV. Sometimes Abby is still inside, sitting in Mike’s lap, a funny sight. Sometimes Nelson is watching me from his mouse-sighting perch. I am an observer of my own life. It’s a compelling sight, and a comforting one.

It will be a New Year by the time you are reading this column. Mike’s and my 40th wedding anniversary, too. We eloped to the West Tisbury Church on New Year’s Day, 1985. The Rev. Martin married us. Blue Cullen and Jared Hull were our attendants. Blue made our fudge marble wedding cake, and we brought the champagne. Heidi Shultz, town clerk at the time, and Anne Bacon, who made our bouquets and boutonnieres, were the only other people who knew.

I don’t know what 2025 will bring. The world around us seems to be in total flux, nothing stable, or predictable. Mike and I both prefer a quiet life, so the thought of living in chaos is disturbing. At least we will be together to face whatever the future brings. We will continue to live in West Tisbury, surrounded by the friendships of a lifetime.

Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, hopeful New Year.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.