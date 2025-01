On the evening of New Year’s Day, the first Vineyard baby of 2025 was born.

Maisie Grace Rose was born to parents Arianna Peters and Dennis Rose of Oak Bluffs. She was born at 6:26 pm, weighing 6 lbs., 6.1 oz at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Maise joins her three siblings, Addelyn, Tristan, and Timberleigh.