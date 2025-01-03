Moakley sworn in as Island state representative

Thomas Moakley, a Falmouth Democrat, was sworn in on New Years Day as the newest representative for Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Gosnold at the State House.

On Wednesday, Governor Maura Healey swore in the freshman lawmaker with other newly-elected house representatives during a traditional ceremony. The 30-year-old was joined by friends and family, as well as Oak Bluffs police clerk and diabetes advocate, Jeannie Wright.

Moakley said it was a proud moment.

“After a busy campaign year, the 194th General Court is now underway and I cannot wait to get to work,” Moakley said. “Thank you to the voters who have trusted me to be your voice on Beacon Hill, and to the family, friends, volunteers and supporters who made this dream come true.”

In September, Moakley cruised to victory in the Democratic primary, defeating West Tisbury resident Arielle Faria. There were no Republican challengers on the ballot, so Moakley again cruised to a win in the general November election.

The lawmaker told the Times that he joins 19 other freshman representatives on Beacon Hill, who have all been given offices on the basement floor of the state house with folding desks. But Moakley said he doesn’t mind the modest furnishings: he’s ready to roll up his sleeves.

The Falmouth Democrat campaigned on making the region more sustainable and affordable for working families — in light of rising costs for homes and goods, and also in the face of climate change. He also plans to advocate for senior services and reproductive rights.

Moakley replaces Dylan Fernandes as representative for the Island; Fernandes, also a Falmouth Democrat, chose not to run for reelection. Instead, he ran successfully for the state Senate representing the Upper Cape and Plymouth.

Moakley on Friday announced that he will be holding his first set of district office hours next week, as he looks forward to hearing from constituents. He said that he is looking for ideas for new legislation.

Moakley will be on the Vineyard on January 10 at the Oak Bluffs Public Library from 11 am to 1 pm and the West Tisbury Public Library from 2 pm to 4 pm. The young state rep. said that he wanted to give his constituents time to propose legislation before the deadline passes for new proposals at the end of the month.

He will also be in Falmouth on January 11 at the Woods Hole Coffee Obsession from 10 am to 12 pm and Nantucket on January 12 at the Corner Table from 11 am to 1 pm.