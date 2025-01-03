Oak Bluffs man indicted on rape of a child

A Duke’s County Grand Jury handed down indictments for 28-year-old Oak Bluffs resident Luciano Pereira Deoliveira on Dec. 19 on charges that included the rape of a child.

Deoliveira pleaded not guilty in the Edgartown District Courthouse to his charges on Dec. 2. The charges also included possession of child pornography, possession and distribution of material of a child in a sexual act, and posing a child in a sexual act.

Deoliveira was released on a $2,000 cash bond under the condition he be confined to his home and a curfew of 5am and 8pm. He is also ordered to have no contact with the victim and he’s required to wear an electronic tracking device.

Deoliveira is scheduled for summons to the superior court on Feb. 19.