MVRHS jersey fundraiser to benefit cancer support 

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity hockey team is looking to show support back to an Island that has always rallied behind them.

For the 25th annual Fairleigh Dickinson Tournament in February, the Vineyard hockey team will wear custom jerseys to honor those affected by cancer and provide support to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group.

The new Vineyard hockey team jerseys, designed by head coach Matt Mincone and former Vineyard goalie Alex Minnehan, are available for order for family, friends, and fans, with a ribbon customization feature that allows supporters to honor those they are rooting for in the fight against cancer with color and text customizations.

Jersey’s are $100 each, and available for order until Jan. 15 with all proceedings going to support the MV Cancer Support Group.

“The reality of it is, we have all had some encounter with cancer that has touched us or someone near us,” said coach Mincone. “I lost my brother in April, and my wife dealt with breast cancer in October. She’s doing great.”

Island hockey fans and supporters can wear the jerseys to the game on Feb. 16, when the Vineyard boys will take on Dover-Sherborn High School, the division four defending champions, at home.

“It’s easy when you are a high school athlete to miss out on the big picture sometimes, there are so many things bigger than us,” Mincone said. “If we are able to put the spotlight on just one of them, it shows passion for what we are trying to do and it reminds kids what’s important.”

“Come support us, honor this Martha’s Vineyard cancer support group, and together say ‘puck cancer.'”