Community discussion on SSA

To the Editor:

This year has seen a large number of Letters to the Editor, editorials, commentaries, and articles concerning the ongoing deficiencies of the Steamship Authority. The lack of acknowledgement from the Steamship Authority of the ongoing dissatisfaction has sparked strong interest in coming together to raise our voices to make meaningful change.

There will be a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5:30 to 7 pm. Email mv.action.ssa@gmail.com for a link. Come join to make our voices heard.

Alan Brigish, West Tisbury

Amy Cody, Margaret Hannemann, Chilmark