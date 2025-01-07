Edgartown Town Column

Happy New Year! As the calendar turns and the first days of the New Year greet us, we are reminded of what this month offers us — a fresh canvas, a chance to embrace new beginnings with open hearts and a renewed sense of purpose. I like to start each new year by setting intentions, making lists, and hopefully crossing things off as the year goes on — even if you only get to one resolution, it is still a step forward. There’s something uniquely hopeful about this time — an invitation to reflect on the past while looking to the future. The New Year is a time to remember that change is always within our reach, whether it’s personal growth, a shift in perspective, or the chance to try something new, and I hope that for all of you! Let 2025 be the year you enjoy every minute, finding the good in even the littlest moments, because time is fleeting, and every season in Edgartown is magical.

Have you set any resolutions? One of mine is trying to become a better cook, and especially during these winter months, when we’re all stuck inside anyway. If that’s something you’re hoping to do as well, join Chef Charlie Granquist at Slough Farm on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 to noon, and learn all about making stocks and soups with the farm’s culinary team. Say hello to the farm animals as you come into the teaching kitchen, and experience the magic of slowing down on the Island. Cost is $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers. Charlie will walk participants through the steps of making bone broth and chicken stock, and discuss the differences between the two. This class includes basics on chopping, prepping, and ways to enhance flavors in your cooking. You will use your bases to create two delicious soups to enjoy in the farm kitchen or take home. Contact Lindsay Brown at lbrown@thetrustees.org for more information.

If one of your resolutions is to improve on your horticulture skills or tap into your green thumb, visit Morning Glory Farm on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11:30, where Meg Atheam will be teaching a class all about mushrooms. This class will primarily focus on shiitake mushrooms, but will also address oyster and winecap mushroom cultivation. Each workshop participant will come away with a shiitake log to harvest. Workshop fee includes one log; additional logs are $20 each. It’s for ages 10 and up. The class fee is $30 ($25 for Ag Society members). Preregistration is required; visit the website or email Lucy at programs@mvagsoc.org if the workshop fee is a barrier to your participation.

If your resolutions are more focused on wellness, join Jelisa Difo at the Edgartown library on Monday, Jan. 13, from 4:45 to 5:45 pm for “Restorative Reset.” This class will explore restorative yin postures, done close to the ground to promote deep rest and encourage physical, mental, and emotional relaxation. Restorative yoga is practiced at a slow pace, and focuses on long holds, stillness, and deep breathing, and is appropriate for all levels. A limited number of yoga mats and props are available; if you have your own, please bring them with you. Contact programs@edgartownlibrary.org to sign up.

I wish you all a wonderful week and New Year ahead!

