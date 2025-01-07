Fred Pekari

Frederick Pekari (“Fred”) passed away on August 9, 2024, in Falmouth, after a long illness, at 88.

Fred was born in New Haven, Conn., where he developed a passion for swimming, fishing, and golf. He learned golf from his father. He also made many dear friends at the shore, and many became lifelong friends. He married Joyce Hanson in 1955, and raised his three children in West Haven, where he taught them the values of kindness, honesty, and hard work.

Fred took pride in everything he did, and he loved life to the fullest. He attended schools in West Haven, eventually graduating from West Haven High School in 1953, where he earned medals in swimming and playing the clarinet. He went on to college and studied mechanical engineering at the University of New Haven.

In 1962 he went to work for Textron Lycoming (AVCO) in Stratford, Conn., where in 1983, he received recognition for his innovative efforts in design engineering for a U.S. patent. At Textron, he played on both the softball and golf teams. He retired from Textron in 1991.

In 1984 he married Mary Aimes Hart, the love of his life, and they spent many vacations on Martha’s Vineyard. They eventually moved to the Vineyard, and into a house designed by Fred. Eventually they designed a second home on Chappaquiddick, where they spent their later years enjoying the beautiful beaches, fishing, golfing, and making memories while entertaining family and friends.

Fred was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing in pro-am gold tournaments and Massachusetts State golf tournaments with friends. He worked for 26 years at Mink Meadows Golf Club on Martha’s Vineyard, first as an assistant pro, and later at course maintenance. He enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships he found there.

Fred had varied interests, and had a passion for learning new hobbies. These hobbies included flying small planes, deep-sea fishing, bowling, making stained glass and Nantucket baskets, oil painting, gardening (roses and berries), playing the guitar, making wine, and researching his family’s genealogy. He was a member of the Portuguese-American Club, Farm Neck Golf Club, and the MV Surfcasters.

He also loved playing in the dart league on the Island, and above all, he loved cooking for his friends and family, and traveling with Mary. His legacy of learning will be remembered by all. Fred’s favorite holiday was Christmas. He especially enjoyed finding the biggest holiday tree to decorate to perfection.

He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 40 years, Mary; his daughters Cheryl (Al) Lipka, and Laurelyn Celone; his daughter-in-law, Ruth Kellet; his sister Carol Anne (Fred VanPala); his sisters-in-law Barbara Pekari of Houston, Texas, and Nancy Murphy; his brothers-in law Robert (Rosemary) Hansen, and Edward Aimes; and by his several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Jason Pekari, Jennifer (Jason) Oliverio, Celeste (Dan) Greenhouse, and Ryan Lipka (Deanna); his great-grandchildren, Alex Lipka, Madelyn Greenhouse, Tyler Greenhouse, Kaley Oliverio, Mia Oliverio, Tatum Lipka, and Drew Lipka; his stepdaughters, Lorri Hart and Cheryl Frappier of Martha’s Vineyard; his step-grandchildren, Charles Leaf, Saundra (Nick) LaBell, Lena Frappier, Tyler (Jessica) Johnson, and Angel Shepard; and by his three step-great-granddaughters.

Fred was predeceased by his first wife, Joyce Mayne; his son, Frederick (“Rick”) Pekari; his beloved granddaughter Alicia Pekari; his two brothers, Joseph and George Pekari; his stepson, Robert (“Bobby”) Hart Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, John Aimes and Robert Aimes.

Donations may be made in his honor to the Make a Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 139 Federal St., Boston, MA 02110.

There will be a celebration of Fred’s life on Martha’s Vineyard at a later date.`