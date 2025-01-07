Oak Bluffs Town Column

Daniel O’Connell, who lived from 1775 to 1847, was hailed in his time as “the Liberator,” as he was the political leader of Ireland’s oppressed Roman Catholic majority. He used his privilege to fight hard for the rights of the poor working class in Ireland, and around the world. He was an active abolitionist, denouncing slavery everywhere, and calling out the hypocrisy of the leaders of the new United States of America (which did not make him popular).

I’m telling you about Daniel O’Connell because I am traveling to Ireland for the first time next week! I plan to see his monument in Ennis, which will be a thrill, as I believe we are related. Many in my family have been to Ireland to see the birthplaces of our ancestors, and now my daughter and I are taking the trip to see the beautiful country and soak in the culture. I will report back about our adventures!

Sue Curley celebrated her birthday early last Saturday when her family and friends surprised her with a party at daughter Pam Dumont’s house in Duxbury. Almost all of her 11 grandchildren were there, and many old friends. Let me tell you, the Curly-Combra-Dumont crew is a fun group, and the party was loud with laughter, tears, and joy. Happy birthday to Sue on Jan. 9!

Don’t miss the full moon on Jan. 13. It is called the Wolf Moon. You know what to do!

Save the date: The NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Membership Luncheon will be on Monday, Jan. 20, from 1 to 3 pm. Your ticket includes your annual membership fee, lunch, live music, and guest speakers. This is a don’t-miss event to kick off the new year and support the important work of the NAACP. Plus, it’s really fun! Tickets are at eventbrite.com or naacpmv.org. For more info, contact Grace Robinson at grobinson100706@gmail.com.

Happy birthday to Kristin Warriner on Jan. 9 On Jan. 10, Annie Combra will blow out the candles, as will Brenda Leonard and David Burt. Richie Combra will celebrate his day on the 11th, and so will Judy Thomas. Kim D’Arcy and Jack deBettencourt celebrate on Jan. 12. On Jan. 14, Jenna Sylvia will be raising a pint for her birthday in Ireland! Joe Diodati and Lianne deBettencourt also celebrate on the 14th.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was born on Jan. 15, 1929. Other Jan. 15 birthdays include two people dear to my heart, Hazel McCracken and Debbie Whitney — happy birthday, ladies! James Murray celebrates on Jan. 16, along with Tyrone Araujo. Island rock star Buck Shank celebrates on the 17th, with Michelle Obama, Benjamin Franklin, and the late Betty White. Nice company, Buck — have a great day!

