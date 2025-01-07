Protect community interests

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my concern about two pressing issues that affect our community and its residents.

First, it has become increasingly frustrating to see that parking regulations are not being enforced in areas clearly marked with posted restrictions. The majority of offenders are not even Island residents. This disregard for local rules disrupts the community and exacerbates the limited parking options available to those of us who live and work here. Why are these violations being overlooked, and what steps can be taken to ensure proper enforcement?

Second, I am troubled by the apparent misuse of programs designed to assist those truly in need. It seems some individuals are exploiting these systems, diverting resources away from those who genuinely rely on them. This undermines the integrity of these programs, and erodes trust in their ability to support our neighbors who are struggling. What measures are being taken to identify and address this fraud?

Our Island faces unique challenges, and we must prioritize protecting our community’s interests and ensuring fairness for those who live here year-round. I hope these concerns can spark a larger conversation and lead to meaningful action.

Bob Mercier

Tisbury