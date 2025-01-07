Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: If everything seems to be going well, you have obviously overlooked something.

My friends will tell you that I am never at a loss for words. The miracle occurred today, because I think I am.

Dog lovers will say one of the benefits is that there is always someone who will welcome you home. A friend said her dog is becoming deaf. It became obvious when she entered through the back door, and found her friend happily waiting for her at the front door.

When I see a description of a book that makes me want to request it from our library, I also wonder sometimes what on earth I was thinking when I get the book. I enjoy a romance, but not one for young readers. That happened again. With the title of “Is She Really Going Out With Him?” and a bright pink cover, I had second thoughts, like high school. The recently divorced woman with teens had uneven relationships with one widowed neighbor and another coworker. The last one was some younger, which made her — and me — think it was a bit off. After I read about a third of the way, I decided to skip to the last third of the book. By the time I finished the book, I did get the title, and had enjoyed most of the story.

The author is Sophie Cousens. That last name may have been part of my hesitation. After going to a memorial service after Christmas, my kids had questions about the difference between a first cousin and a second cousin, and what was meant by “second cousin once removed.” My son found a chart online, but parts of that did not ring true to me. As a genealogist, I thought I knew what I was doing.

But to make sure, I contacted the New England Historic Genealogical Society, because I have been a member for years. Also known as American Ancestors, they provide instruction on many topics. I was somewhat reassured by their response.

When my daughter was a few months old, my husband took me to visit an elderly cousin. The first thing he asked was, “What is her relationship to me?” The answer was that she was his first cousin, three times removed, twice. The three times removed refers to the difference in generations from a common ancestor. The twice was because the man had been a first cousin to both of my husband’s parents. That situation is the delight of many Island families.

