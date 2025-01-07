Virtual African art series

This month, Vineyard Haven library’s virtual art series focuses on African art. The lecture will examine two case studies illustrating the impact of culture on different styles of art: the Dogon of Mali and the Yoruba of Southern Nigeria and Benin. Presenter Jean Borgatti is consulting curator for African, Oceanic, and Native American Art at the Fitchburg Art Museum. This program will be recorded. All registrants will receive the recording via email within 48 hours of the program. To register, visit vhpl.blogspot.com. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2:30 pm.