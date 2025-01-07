You know in that book review section of the New York Times, the interview with a best-selling author? I always read them. When they ask what books are on their nightstand, I love it when there is one I have read. I get a kick when they ask for the guest list for their literary dinner party, and a few of them are the same as mine: Flannery O’Connor, Virginia Woolf, Barbara Kingsolver.

Then comes the question, “What book are you embarrassed that you still haven’t read?” And here’s the reason I decided I had to write a piece about this: There have been at least five writers (most recently Billy Collins) who have answered, “Middlemarch.”

I never read “Middlemarch” either, and never thought about it much, but the fact that so many writers whom I respect are embarrassed that they haven’t read this classic made me wonder: If all these writers haven’t read “Middlemarch,” who actually has read it?

After I finished laughing at my own feeble joke, I wondered, If all these respectable writers are so embarrassed that they haven’t read it, what’s the deal?

I did what any curious but lazy human would do: I Googled “Middlemarch,” and I read Wikipedia’s synopsis. It sounded like a soap opera, so that can’t be the problem. It deals with universal themes like marriage and social status and love and money, all perfectly acceptable topics.

So what’s the problem? (The 900 pages could be an issue.) I know when I got to page 679 in Donna Tartt’s “Goldfinch” and knew I had another 100-plus to go, I might have done something maybe a little violent with the book.

Not caring about the 900 pages, I planned to take “Middlemarch” out of the library this morning.

But just as I was about to jump in the car, it started raining. Hard. So I did something I’ve never done. I went to ChatGPT and put in “Write an essay explaining why so many writers of today are embarrassed because they’ve never read ‘Middlemarch.’” Well, to my amazement, in virtually a millisecond, the following ChatGPT response appeared:

“The Contemporary Writer’s Dilemma: The Shadow of Middlemarch

“In the landscape of contemporary literature, few authors have achieved the timelessness and depth of George Eliot, particularly with her seminal work “Middlemarch.” Despite its monumental status in the literary canon, it is striking how many modern writers express embarrassment or shame for not having read this classic. This phenomenon can be attributed to several interrelated factors, including the weight of cultural expectations, the evolution of literary tastes, and the pressures of contemporary writing life.”

And off he? She? It? goes. It really does go on for hundreds of words, and then in the last paragraph, “The Fear of Judgment,” says, “The fear of judgment plays a significant role in shaping writers’ attitudes toward their literary education. In workshops, literary circles, or even casual conversations, admitting to not having read ‘Middlemarch” can elicit surprise or disapproval. This fear of being judged can discourage honest dialogue about reading habits and preferences, fostering an environment where writers feel compelled to feign familiarity [I have never feigned] with the text, rather than confront their own reading choices. The literary community often holds up ‘Middlemarch’ as a standard, and writers may feel they are failing to meet that standard if they lack experience with it.”

And then, of course, since someone taught ChatGPT how to write an essay, it ends with “The Conclusion,” as in: “In conclusion, the embarrassment many contemporary writers feel about not having read ‘Middlemarch’ is a multifaceted issue rooted in cultural expectations, evolving literary tastes, the pressures of modern writing life, and the fear of judgment. While it is essential for writers to engage with the literary canon, it is equally important to recognize that every writer’s journey is unique. Embracing a diverse range of influences, including contemporary works and personal experiences, can enrich one’s writing process. Ultimately, the literary landscape thrives on the interplay between the past and the present, and it is through this dynamic that writers can find their authentic voices. [I know other ways to find your authentic voice, but then, who am I?] Rather than succumbing to embarrassment, writers should view the act of reading as a lifelong journey, one that can include ‘Middlemarch’ at any point along the way.”

This is the scariest thing I have ever encountered. Needless to say, I’m not going to the library.

And I’m not embarrassed.