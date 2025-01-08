Camilla Rogers (“Cammy”), 62, of Oak Bluffs died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at her home.

She was the daughter of Sylvia (Coutinho) Rogers, and the sister of Rebecca Rogers. She was predeceased by her father, James Rogers, and her brother, Leigh Rogers.

A funeral service will be held at Chapman Funerals, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 am, with a visitation from 10 to 11 am. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.