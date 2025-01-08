Dolby officially selected as new police chief

The Edgartown interim Chief of Police, Lieutenant Chris Dolby, has been appointed as Edgartown’s official new Chief of Police.

The town’s select board announced on Monday that Dolby has been selected and he is expected to be sworn in next week.

The selection of the long-time Island resident and police officer follows an assessment conducted by Public Safety Consultants (PSC) LLC, the same firm that managed police chief selections for Nantucket and Oak Bluffs in the past.

Dolby was evaluated alongside one other candidate, but Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty said based on the assessment, Dolby outperformed and was identified as the best fit for the position.

“The town is excited to have him at the helm,” said Hagerty.

The board is expected to finalize a contract with Dolby on Jan. 13, which will be followed by the the swearing of the new chief.