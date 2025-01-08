Foxtrot, swing, and cha-cha

1 of 9

Eons ago, I took ballroom dance lessons at an Arthur Murray Studio in Manhattan. I remember the joy I felt working in tandem with my partner, and feeling the rhythm of the beat coursing through my veins. There was the same excitement when I saw what Ballroom Dance MV was up to at the Unitarian Universalist Church, as folks were waltzing, foxtrotting, swinging, and cha-cha-ing away.

Ballroom Dance MV welcomes couples and singles, whether experienced dancers or complete beginners. All that is required is a love of dance. The group meets on the third Sunday of every month.

There was an excellent live band when I visited, which added extra vibrancy. Appropriate for the season, Becky Williams and Rich Giaimo from the Convertibles started with “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” They slid into an eclectic array that included, among others, “La Bamba,” “All of Me,” “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About,” and rock tunes from the ’80s and ’90s.

Couples joyfully danced, often switching partners to make sure everyone was involved. The more experienced partners patiently helped those with less experience. The format includes a half-hour lesson, taught by a couple in the group or a guest teacher, from July through October. Janet Holladay, who has been with the group since the ’90s, organizes the musicians for the monthly off-season sessions. With funds from an M.V. Cultural Council grant, they gave stipends to 24 musicians last year.

The group has been gathering since 1996. Jack Burton and Carol Carrick initiated it when they started dating. With a shared love of ballroom dancing, they couldn’t find a regular place to do it on the Vineyard except for a few Saturday night dances at the Legion Hall, Hot Tin Roof, or Atlantic Connection. So the couple founded Ballroom Dance MV at the parish hall of St. Andrew’s in Edgartown.

Christine McLean, who has been with the group for more than 20 years, spoke about the early days: “It just evolved from us not knowing a lot. But then, some members would go off to different places in the winter and return with everything they learned, and taught us.”

Jay Airis, who was there with his partner Jean Migdal, has also been involved for decades. The couple clearly knew what they were doing, and I wasn’t surprised to discover that Airis teaches dancing. “I learned in Washington, D.C., when I was in the Air Force. I was assigned to the Pentagon, and there was a ballroom in Washington, D.C., called Glen Echo. So I started there.” He continues, “My parents retired to the Vineyard. When I visited, I’d look up where to dance, and that’s how I connected with Ballroom Dance MV.” Airis, who met Migdal in the group, says, “People come for different reasons, but it’s a good social experience.”

Tanya Stum, who recently became an Island resident, enjoys the social aspect, too: “Sometimes, people are hesitant to go to places by themselves. I encourage them to do so. I’ve never felt like someone was trying to pick me up. People are there to dance and have fun. I love how it creates community, and I learn about other cultures from the music or the people I’m dancing with. It’s such a sense of camaraderie.”

Martha Hudson, who happens to be Williams’ mother, was involved with the group years ago, and has recently returned. Although Hudson had done modern and ballet, ballroom dancing was new to her when she first joined: “I have picked it up through the years, and the class is helpful. The instructors are excellent, which made me want to dance.”

Williams shares her experience performing for the group: “Generally, we do slower music, so this was a good challenge to work up a danceable repertoire. The dancers educated us about the different songs that are generally used for dancing. We matched our tempos and rhythms with what they wanted to dance to. It was fun to see people flying around, and to get people dancing to that energy.”

Johnny Hoy and Delanie Pickering will perform with the group on Jan. 18, so I encourage you to lace up your dancing shoes.

Ballroom Dance MV, sponsored by the Vineyard Haven library, meets on the third Sunday of the off-season months at the Unitarian Universalist Church from 4 to 5:30 pm. For more information, visit ballroomdancemv.org. Ballroom Dance MV member Tom Carberry teaches free ballroom dance classes at the West Tisbury library on the second Saturday of each month, from October to May, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.