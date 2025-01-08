Ulysses Lear left this world on Dec. 13, 2024.

He was born to James Joseph Lear and Thelma Cecile Fortune on July 23, 1929, in New Orleans, La. He was the oldest of three siblings, followed by Evelyn Mary and James Joseph Jr. He attended Velnia C. Jones School in New Orleans. Ulysses came to Los Angeles, Calif., in 1946, where he attended Dorsey High School, and graduated in 1949.

Ulysses went to work with his father as a cement mason. He developed a specialty in creating steps; he created the steps of the City Hall in Los Angeles.

Ulysses married Pearl Myree Fortune in 1950. That union produced two daughters, Pamela

Myree in 1951, and Cynthia Ann in 1953. Unfortunately, Cynthia Ann passed away at the age of

4 from renal cell carcinoma. Pamela resides in Los Angeles, Calif. Ulysses and Pearl divorced in 1956. Years later, Ulysses married Muriel Andrade in 1968. They resided on Martha’s Vineyard. Upon Muriel’s passing in 2009, time passed, and Ulysses married Jean McKinney in 2016. They were together until her passing in 2024.

Ulysses was a talented artist, known for his wood carvings, leather work and scrimshaw. He was also an amateur photographer and bird enthusiast.

Ulyssses was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia, his sister Evelyn, his mother, his father, and his wives. He is survived by his children, Pamela, and Charles McKinney (stepson); his grandchildren, Renon, Roderick, and Rachele; great-grandchildren, Geron, Erinn, Arion, Dorian, Kamern, and Ramses; and by his great-great-grandchildren, Kailani Webb and Jayce Webb.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 pm at the Kingdom Hall, 48 State Road in West Tisbury.