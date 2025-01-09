A holiday thanks to Oak Bluffs businesses

To the Editor:

Over the winter break, Oak Bluffs businesses collaborated with the Children’s Room at the Oak Bluffs Public Library (OBPL) to entertain the youngest town children. Businesses hung pictures from some of the most well-known picture books, including work from Dr. Seuss, Paddington, and Clifford. Children walked up and down Circuit Ave. hunting for these characters.

The staff at the OBPL Children’s Room would like to thank the businesses for their enthusiastic participation: Basics, Ben and Bill’s, Books Among Friends (Library Friends of Oak Bluffs), Craftworks, Corner Store, DaRosa’s, Phillips, Sanctuary, Soft as a Grape, Stefanie Wolf Designs, and Third World Trading. You provided literary vacation fun for many families.

Mary Jane Aldrich-Moodie

Michelle Lynch

OBPL Children’s Room