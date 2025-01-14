Aquinnah Town Column

This time of year finds me occasionally daydreaming about the herbs and vegetables that I want to grow once the weather permits. We have tons of mint that grows in various beds around the yard, but at this time of year, it is sleeping, invisible, underground. Not available for use in cooking. I always plan on having an indoor garden of herbs available for wintertime, but somehow it just doesn’t happen. I have one lonely rosemary plant on the kitchen windowsill, that’s all. But I’ve got plans, I do. The pots are cleaned and empty on the porch; we already have the seeds. I just have to actually do it when the time comes. Meanwhile, I fantasize.

I get newsletters online from several different organizations. As you may have noticed, unless one of them has a program that features someone from Aquinnah or is particularly pertinent to our town, I don’t mention their news in this column. I just received the Winter Edition newsletter from the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. I always enjoy reading their news, and want to share a few tidbits with you. If you have backyard food garden dreams of your own, but are stressed about finances, the Ag Society has a backyard grower grant program, with applications open until Friday, Jan. 31. The grants focus on increasing noncommercial Island food production, and range from $100 to $1,000. They are also asking your help in the development of their backyard food program by filling out a survey. It’s available in both English and Portuguese, and all who fill it out will be entered into a raffle for a $25 gift card to SBS. Finally, their spring 4-H club registration will open on Wednesday, Jan. 22. If you want more information on any of this, go to their website and get informed!

I’m excited to share the news that Kate Taylor and Laura Jordan-Decker have put out the call for people to participate in the second annual Aquinnah Variety Show. All ages, and all acts, are welcome. If you missed last year, just ask any of us who packed the Town Hall for the first one, and you’ll likely get an earful of delight. It was simply wonderful. We saw neighbors of all ages displaying talents we had no idea they had. There were poets. There were singers. There were dancers. There were chickens! There was a lot of real talent, and a lot of absolute fun. The open-call dates are Saturdays, Jan. 18 and 25, at 3:30 pm at the Aquinnah Town Hall. Even if you don’t want to perform, there are myriad tasks to be done, and your help will be gladly accepted, so drop on by. If you have any talent at all that you want to share, don’t be shy. Strut your stuff. Questions can be answered with a query to laurajordandecker@gmail.com.

Carrie Anne Vanderhoop’s birthday is on Saturday, January 18. And, in case you missed it in the last column, Tom Murphy’s birthday is Thursday, January 16.

Now, I’m headed to my window to marvel at the beautiful snowfall. Stay warm everyone.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.