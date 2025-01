Rafael Batista Palhares

Karine de Paula and Ralfhe Palhares of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Rafael Batista Palhares, born on Jan. 10, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Rafael weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Enzo Jaxon Viera

Monica Hamel and Alex Viera of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Enzo Jaxon Viera, on Jan. 9, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Enzo weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.