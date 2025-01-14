Dolby sworn in as Edgartown’s Police Chief

1 of 4

Edgartown Town Hall was filled with police officers, local officials, and Vineyard families and friends of the new Edgartown Police Chief, Chris Dolby, who was officially sworn in at Monday’s select board meeting.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Dolby’s two daughters pinned the official chief of police badge on his uniform; Dolby then gave a speech where he thanked the Island community that raised him and pledged to continue upholding the standards of the Edgartown Police Department.

“It takes a village to raise a kid, and I am that kid,” said Dolby. “To the community, I pledge that I am committed to maintaining and building upon all the positive partnerships our police department has with you and ensuring that our approach to law enforcement is both ethical and compassionate.

“I promise an open, accountable, and accessible police department that will continue to be responsive to your concerns,” he added. “We will always be seeking ways to improve upon the level of service we provide to you. We will always remain focused on our primary mission of protecting you and preventing crime, and preserving the safety and order of our community.”

Dolby takes over from former chief Bruce McNamee who retired in the fall of last year after serving for six years in the position.