Edgartown Town Column

Mother Nature gave us quite the run for our money this week. I used to live in Vermont, and before that I was in Northern Maine, so I’m no stranger to a string of below-freezing days, but this week was different on the Island. A truly bone-chilling wind crept in, and lasted way longer than any of us wanted, one that kept me frozen until Friday. Luckily the tundra streak ended in a grand finale of a beautiful, fluffy snowscape. As I bunkered down inside, warding off the cold by the fireplace, I was reminded of these challenging times, as wildfires rage across the other end of the country. I want to extend my deepest thoughts and wishes for all those affected, for their safety and well-being.

For those who are directly affected by the fires, I hope you find the strength to stay safe and keep your loved ones close. I know that the road ahead may be difficult, but please remember that you are not alone. To those who are offering their time, resources, and efforts to assist in the recovery and firefighting efforts — your selflessness and dedication are beyond commendable. It’s in times like these that we see the true power of human connection and solidarity. May you find strength in each other, and may the fires soon be behind us. We are all standing together, near and far, hoping for brighter days ahead.

The new year brings new aspirations for many of us; a time to improve in a skill, try a new hobby, or change old habits. One way I’ve learned to stay focused and centered is through yoga, which has helped me in so many other aspects of my life. A great option for those of you who are looking to try that type of therapeutic, creative outlet to balance out the winter blues for free is available: Drop by the Edgartown library on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9–10 am, for “Vinyasa” with Colleen Macsuga. Vinyasa is a practice designed to help you heal while keeping you in peak physical shape, incorporating elements of strength building, making it a dynamic and powerful experience. Limited yoga mats and blankets are available; if you have your own, please bring them with you. All levels are welcome. Contact programs@edgartownlibrary.org for more information.

If Saturday is busy for you, but you’re still looking for a free try at another form of yoga, join Jelisa Difo at the Edgartown library on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm for “Restorative Reset.” This class will explore restorative yin postures, done close to the ground to promote deep rest, and encourage physical, mental, and emotional relaxation. Restorative yoga is practiced at a slow pace, and focuses on long holds, stillness, and deep breathing, and is appropriate for all levels. Again, only a limited number of yoga mats and props are available; if you have your own, please bring them with you. Contact programs@edgartownlibrary.org to sign up.

For those of you creatives who want to pick up the perfect winter hobby, join Cindy Bonnell, master knitter, at the Edgartown library for a free, sociable group of knitters on Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 5 pm in the upstairs boardroom. Knitters and aspiring knitters of all levels of experience are welcome to bring their projects and drop in for support, inspiration, and expert advice! I know I’m looking forward to it!

Wishing you all a wonderful week ahead!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.