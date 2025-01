John J. Mancuso, 81, of West Tisbury, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of Joan M. Mancuso.

A funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Ag Hall, P.O. Box 73, West Tisbury, MA 02575. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.