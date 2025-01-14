Leona D. Magnarelli

Leona D. (Donovan) Magnarelli (“Lee”), 87, of Tisbury, formerly of Hingham and Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Leona was born in Quincy to James P. and Leona L. (O’Brien) Donovan. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, class of 1955, and Boston College, class of 1959, where she received a degree in education.

For 33 years she enjoyed summers on Martha’s Vineyard, and later became a full-time resident. Previously, she had lived in Hingham and earlier in Quincy.

Lee had a long career in education, starting as an elementary classroom teacher in Quincy, then moving to Hingham and continuing her career in education, with a focus on reading and administration.

As a young woman in the ’70s, Lee was politically active, and involved in organizing her local chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW), as well as selling P.O.W. bracelets to raise awareness of the American soldiers who were prisoners of the Vietnam War. She also raised awareness and money for the failed Equal Rights Amendment of 1972 by selling ERA bracelets.

Lee was a voracious reader, often devouring several books a week, as well as being a member of multiple book groups. She enjoyed travel, especially her time in Aruba and St. Martin with her siblings and friends. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, and was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the beloved mother of Lisa Magnarelli-Magden and her wife Laura Denman-Magden of West Tisbury; the late Mark T. Magnarelli and his surviving wife, Kelli Brigati Magnarelli, of Chevy Chase, Md.; the loving grandmother of Matthew Jones, his wife Poppy, Molly Magnarelli and Michael Magnarelli, Georgia Magden, Gannon Magden, and Lucy Magden; the cherished great-grandmother of Lila and Mackie. Leona is also survived by her sister-in-law, Delia A. (“Dolly”) Donovan of Quincy; and by many nieces, nephews, and their families. The last of six siblings, Leona was predeceased by Marguerite A. (“Peg”) Donovan, James P. Donovan, Elizabeth J. Pare, C. Maureen Donovan, and Joseph L. Donovan.

Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 6 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Paul’s Church, 147 North St., Hingham, on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 am.

For those who wish, donations in Leona’s memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, 459 State Road, No. 18, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344 for more information.