Poet’s Corner: Sweet Nothings

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Sweet Nothings
By Valerie Sonnenthal

a hazy night sky
mutes blinking red lights
etched into the horizon

silent lambs sleep
in a heap of sheep
under a beetlebung tree

dogs lie in wait
curled across limbs
breathe as one

sand in every pocket
stuck in creases
soles to follicles

today sun
temperature far away
tucked into a breeze

distance dissolved
between planes
we exist
________________________

a hazy night
under a beetlebung tree
sand in every pocket

etched into the horizon
curled across limbs
distance dissolved

today sun
mutes blinking red lights
between planes

stuck in creases
temperature far away
in a heap of sheep

we exist
soles to follicles
tucked into a breeze

Valerie Sonnenthal is a member of Cleaveland House Poets, owns Peaked Hill Studio, and divides her time between Providence and the Vineyard.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.

 

