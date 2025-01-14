Poet’s Corner: Sweet Nothings

Sweet Nothings
By Valerie Sonnenthal
a hazy night sky
mutes blinking red lights
etched into the horizon
silent lambs sleep
in a heap of sheep
under a beetlebung tree
dogs lie in wait
curled across limbs
breathe as one
sand in every pocket
stuck in creases
soles to follicles
today sun
temperature far away
tucked into a breeze
distance dissolved
between planes
we exist
________________________
a hazy night
under a beetlebung tree
sand in every pocket
etched into the horizon
curled across limbs
distance dissolved
today sun
mutes blinking red lights
between planes
stuck in creases
temperature far away
in a heap of sheep
we exist
soles to follicles
tucked into a breeze
Valerie Sonnenthal is a member of Cleaveland House Poets, owns Peaked Hill Studio, and divides her time between Providence and the Vineyard.
