Poet’s Corner: Sweet Nothings

Sweet Nothings

By Valerie Sonnenthal

a hazy night sky

mutes blinking red lights

etched into the horizon

silent lambs sleep

in a heap of sheep

under a beetlebung tree

dogs lie in wait

curled across limbs

breathe as one

sand in every pocket

stuck in creases

soles to follicles

today sun

temperature far away

tucked into a breeze

distance dissolved

between planes

we exist

________________________

a hazy night

under a beetlebung tree

sand in every pocket

etched into the horizon

curled across limbs

distance dissolved

today sun

mutes blinking red lights

between planes

stuck in creases

temperature far away

in a heap of sheep

we exist

soles to follicles

tucked into a breeze

Valerie Sonnenthal is a member of Cleaveland House Poets, owns Peaked Hill Studio, and divides her time between Providence and the Vineyard.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.