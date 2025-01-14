Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 6 – 10, 2025

Chilmark

Jan. 9, Mader MV LLC sold 4 Bartlett Woods to Eric N. Mader and Elizabeth M. Gregg for $3,000,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 6, Gary Daula MV Acquisitions LLC sold 90 Marthas Road to Sheila Crist, trustee of Sheila Crist Revocable Trust, for $4,120,000.

Jan. 7, AP Swap LLC sold 99 Cooke St. to Matthew K. Nelson for $3,336,000.

Jan. 7, Millers Pro Roofing & Siding Co. LLC sold 27 Bold Meadow Road to Kenneth J. Bacon and Judy Bacon for $4,200,000.

Jan. 10, John H. Perkins, and Kathleen B. Perkins sold 30 Old Dunhams Corner Way to Laudenslager Holdings LLC for $500,000.

Jan. 10, Jonathan L. Wiener and Laurie L. Whiteman sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 257 Week 18 to Brian W. Mahoney and Sandra L. Mahoney for $500.

Jan. 10, Jonathan L. Wiener and Laurie L. Whiteman sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 257 Week 34 to Robert J. Brenner and Kathryn E. Brenner for $12,500.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 10, the Estate of Frayda Galvin and Aaron A. Galvin, as an individual and trustee of Aaron A. Galvin 1997 Trust and a residual trust established under the Frayda Galvin 1997 Trust, sold 2 Bradford Court to Brian K. Smith and Tracey Smith for $2,300,000.

Jan. 10, Donna-Lee Stewart sold 14 Forest Hill Ave. to Michelle Erica Scavella, trustee of Erica Michelle Scavella Revocable Trust, for $1,162,500.

Tisbury

Jan. 6, Charles Thomas Felder, trustee of Charles T. Felder Trust, sold 176 Sandpiper Lane Unit 11 to Ganola Girl LLC for $1,650,000.

Jan. 6, K. Daniel Realty Corp Inc. sold 19 Renear St. to Veronique Thompson and Kelly Thompson for $1,125,000.

Jan. 7, Neal J. Stiller, trustee of Megben Realty Trust, sold 0 Franklin Terrace to Cathryn V. Newton and Christopher J. Newton for $610,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 7, Four D. Sibs LLC sold 3 Danl’s Way to Craig Barton and Marthe Rowen for $1,650,000.

Jan. 10, Albert H. Burnstein and Myra Burnstein sold 18 South Pond Road to John A. Marshall and Alissa L. Marshall for $2,895,000.