Renato Faini Jr. (“Ray”), 78, of Oak Bluffs, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.

Ray was born on June 2, 1946, to Renato E. Faini Sr. and Antoinette (Pisano) in Framingham. Ray graduated from Framingham South High School in 1965, and entered the U.S. Air Force. He served three years, one on Johnston Island, an atoll in the Pacific, and several months at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D. Upon returning to Framingham, he worked with his father at the family business, Ideal Amusement. He later established Ideal Cigarette Service on Waverly Street in Framingham.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol (Perez); his son, Jonathon, of Williamstown; and his daughter, Melissa Rae of Framingham; by two sisters, Sandra Couto (Micky) of Falmouth, and Rita Wirrell of Whitinsville; his paternal aunt, Lola Stanley (Richard) of Hudson, Fla.; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; two brothers-in-law, John Perez Jr. (Susan) of Sioux City, Iowa, and Mark Perez (Penny) of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Michaeline Acker (Ken) of Stanhope, Iowa. He was predeceased by his mother- and father-in-law, John and Angie Perez of Sioux City, Iowa.

Ray loved his many dogs throughout his life, especially his golden retrievers, Maggie and Bella, who surely were waiting for him to play fetch. Ray enjoyed bowling, and spent many hours at Midtown Bowl in downtown Framingham. Ray played men’s slow-pitch softball for many years. He always loved the outdoors, sports, and fishing. At a young age he enjoyed ice fishing on Farm Pond, not far from his home.

Shortly after retiring, Ray and Carol moved to Martha’s Vineyard, where he found his love of the ocean, his boat, and fishing. Ray enjoyed being a captain and being out on the water. Ray opened Sharks Landing Bait and Tackle on Oak Bluffs Harbor in 1994. Ray loved to fish for shark, and participated in many shark tournaments around the Island and off Montauk, N.Y., with his friends and fellow fisherman.

His family wishes to extend special thanks to his niece, Linda White, who was always there to care for him or help him with his iPhone and computer. The family would also like to thank the dedicated nurses of Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard for their amazing care.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at the Chapman Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, 455 State Road, PMB 244, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

