Shakespeare escapes in ‘Sing Sing’

The raw reality of prison life pushes up against the power of art in Greg Kwedar’s “Sing Sing,” screening at the M.V. Film Center on Friday, Jan. 17. The film opens with a long shot from behind an actor onstage, delivering an impassioned soliloquy from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” When the camera shifts to reveal his face, we see Divine G (Colman Domingo) in his captivating performance. In the next moment, the entire cast receives a standing ovation. However, back in the dressing room immediately afterward, it becomes clear this is no Broadway production; the men line up in prison uniforms to be marched back to their cells.

“Sing Sing” is a stirring dramatization of a real-life story of a theater troupe in prison preparing for a new play. In addition to a stirring performance by Domingo, known for his superb portrayal in “Rustin,” is that of his best friend Mike Mike, touchingly performed by Sean San José. The two and a few others in the core group meet to vote on prospective new members to join the next production. Divine G and Mike Mike check out one such applicant, “Divine Eye,” who plays a younger version of himself in the film. At 29, Clarence “Divine E” Maclin was imprisoned in Sing Sing and participated in the real Rehabilitation Through the Arts program. The film rings with further authenticity because many actors in the main ensemble were formerly incarcerated.

Divine Eye is the ultimate tough guy, too cool and too angry to be crossed. However, Divine Eye quotes from “King Lear,” explaining how much the Bard’s words resonate with him, when asked why he wants to join the troupe. Although he becomes a member, he initially remains belligerent. Quick-tempered and wary, Divine Eye intermittently participates in the warm-up exercises designed to help the actors bond as a cast and delve deeper into their characters. His bubbling rage keeps us on edge, as we never know when he will explode.

The group lands on performing an absurd comedy about time travel that the director, Brent (Paul Raci), writes for the group. As the film evolves, it becomes clear that “the play’s the thing,” offering an escapist make-believe to the stark drama and trauma the men experience daily. The production is all they have to hold on to. As the men develop into better actors, they become more real with each other and themselves. The ensemble’s ability to convey this transition is captivating. At one point, after an eruption, Divine Eye is told, “Anger is easy to play. Hurt is hard.” He replies, “The slings and arrows are on the inside. All this make-believe, acting, college degrees, it don’t really change the fact that I’m a gangster. That’s my destiny. That’s what’s waiting for me on the outside.” As the film progresses, we are left to wonder if this will be true. Mike Mike also speaks to this duality, later sharing with Divine G that his “place of belonging is inside the prison. All my people are already here.”

The evolution of Divine G and Divine Eye’s relationship is the film’s central focus. Interesting subplots interweave throughout the trajectory toward the final performance. Yet, at its heart, “Sing Sing” is ultimately a story of how resilience and humanity can exist in the most unlikely places.

“Sing Sing” plays on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 pm. For tickets and information, visit mvfilmsociety.com/2024/11/sing-sing.