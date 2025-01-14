Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: When I ask for directions, please don’t use words like “east.”

Warm up at the M.V. Museum on Fridays in January, from 4 to 7 pm. You are invited for a hot beverage on your way home with family, friends, or a date. Get the Scrabble games going, play cards and games, opt into crafting something that will absorb your stress, chat over a bite and a beverage in a space that offers a cozy alternative. Free, donations accepted.

Join Wampanoag elder Donald Widdiss, who will share the deep cultural and artistic significance of the quahog shell in Wampanoag traditions, and its connection to history, ancestors, and place. At the M.V. Museum on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 5 pm. Register in advance. Fee.

Enjoy an evening of off-season dancing and music, with Johnny Hoy and Delanie Pickering on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 4 pm to 5:30 pm, monthly, at the Unitarian Universalist Society Stevens Chapel, 238 Main St., one block from the library. Come to dance, or just to listen. Sponsored by the MV Ballroom group, with Pathways Arts, the Vineyard Haven library, and the UU Society.

Monday night at the movies, 6 pm, at the M.V. Playhouse. It’s $5 admission, cash only. “Hud” on Jan. 20, with Patricia Neal and Paul Newman. On Monday, Jan. 27, see “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

The Playhouse also offers “Balance: Chi Kung” with Kanta Lipsky on Tuesday mornings from 9 to 10. A one-hour class of gentle movement, drawn from the Chi Kung tradition of Tai Chi. Open to all, register just before class, through March. $15; $10 for Playhouse members.

Or try “Movement and Longevity” with Jim Lobley, co-hosted by our library and Chilmark’s, a five-part series on movement and longevity, twice monthly, starting on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 am, in the Cornell Theatre, just this once. In February it will be on Zoom at 10:30 am. The best time to increase your movement capacity at any age is before things start bothering you.

To register: vhpl.blogspot.com/2024/12/the-body-in-motion-keys-to-long-term.html.

Movies at our Library often include lemonade and popcorn. See “Small Things Like These,” on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 pm. While working as a coal merchant to support his family, devoted father Bill Furlong discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent, and uncovers shocking truths of his own — forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church. Rated PG-13, based on a novel by Claire Keegan.

The Net Result is closed until Feb. 13.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Chuck Downing tomorrow. Celebrate Benjamin Franklin’s birthday tomorrow. Go fly a kite. Patti Linn parties with candied apples on Sunday. Happy birthday to Cathy Deese and Anne Downing at “off Main Street” on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Today’s kids want to clean up the world, while their parents wish they’d start with their rooms.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.