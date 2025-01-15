Engendering power through kin

1 of 8

A disturbing four out of five native women will experience violence in their lives, and our Island is not spared. Thankfully, Northeast Network of Kinship and Healing, known as Kinship Heals, provides wraparound services to help prevent and end domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and sex trafficking in native communities. It does so by supporting and increasing the capacity for tribal communities on the Island and off to heal from and respond to these instances by using methods deeply rooted in Wampanoag culture and traditions that have existed since before colonization.

Kinship Heals founder Jennifer Randolph, a member of the Wampanoag Aquinnah people, speaks about how the violent disruption stemming from colonization has permeated native cultures: “Our assimilation wasn’t voluntary,” she notes. For instance, housing models changed, leaving women more vulnerable. Originally, a woman lived with her extended family: “When a man got married, he would come into the woman’s home, and she would have protection. If he were harmful to her, she would tell him to leave. He’d have to return to his community, and she would still be safe. It’s not like that anymore.”

Randolph continues with another example: “Women ran the food systems. The gardens and harvesting were in women’s hands. It would be distributed by the women, so everyone had enough. You didn’t have to worry if you were going to be able to feed your children if you put out this man who is hunting.

“All of the way we do things now is very isolated in nature, and it’s very easy for people to become vulnerable. When I think about how to heal and move forward, we must restore our relationships within our tribal communities. We need to be more multigenerational. We don’t necessarily have to live with one another, but those family ties are strong, and we need to reuse them, because there’s been so much violence within our communities. But sometimes, those multigenerational relationships aren’t healthy. A lot must be undone so that we can fix it. People need to do a lot of healing. Then we need to rebuild those protective factors we once had.”

Randolph explains, “As native people, we understand that everything is connected, and we cannot address safety without addressing food systems, economies, land, and ceremony.” Ceremony relates to spirituality. “It’s your connection to the Creator — to things bigger than you. [Conducting ceremonies] is how we maintain balance in ourselves. These practices were forbidden for so long; restoring ceremony is part of healing.”

Naturally, Kinship Heals’ approach to providing its multiple services is integrated. “All decisions are made as a team. Even our work model is structured differently. Everyone gets paid the same amount. Although we have different titles and certain responsibilities, we pitch in and share whatever needs to be done.” Each member does many things for Kinship Heals programs, with just a few of their responsibilities mentioned below.

Tnisha Chandler, an enrolled member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head, is the director of programs. First onboard, she helped develop all the infrastructure, policies, procedures, and guidelines. Chandler is currently building out the organization’s many programs and helping with the administrative pieces. Kathleen Gately is a member of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe. As an advocate, she primarily assists clients in crisis. Gately answers the hotline and accompanies people to court, the hospital, and the police department. She also works with them to create a safety plan, enroll in SNAP, find housing, and the like.

Tristan Araujo, a member of the Wampanoag Aquinnah people, is the Uncles Project coordinator. This brand-new program works with boys around education and prevention. He supports those who have been exposed to domestic violence and sexual assault through cultural activities, weaving in conversations and discussions about healthiness. The office and development specialist, Andrea Pachico, is a multigenerational islander whose family has been in a relationship with tribal members. She is responsible for behind-the-scenes work such as developing brochures, informational pamphlets, and educational materials, and helping with finances.

Jada Randolph, a member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head, is the youth advocate. She develops a healthy teen curriculum, and holds weekly circles for tribal youth at Martha’s Vineyard Regional HIgh School. She also oversees the girls’ program, where they engage in equine therapy at Misty Meadows, create regalia, and harvest traditional foods. Jada works individually with youth who are struggling or need extra support due to exposure to domestic violence or sexual assault.

Jennifer explains that since all the staff have completed their 40-hour training on sexual and domestic violence, everyone is equipped to be an advocate.

With the last effects of the disruption of so many traditional ways, there is still a lot of healing that needs to be done: “This means the interface between a person, their family, community, social services, the legal system, the medical system, the educational system, and our food system must work differently. It’s a lot to undo and do.” Fortunately, Randolph and her team have strong programs, and collaborate with Island agencies to cultivate this imperative restoration.

To learn more about Kinship Heals’ many services, visit kinshipheals.org/services.