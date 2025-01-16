Coyote bites dog in Edgartown

A dog is undergoing rabies protocols after being bitten by a coyote in Edgartown.

According to the Edgartown Police Department, safety officials received a report of the attack on Jernegan Pond Road from the pet owners about a week ago.

Edgartown Police Chief Chris Dolby told the Times that Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the issue and the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife was also notified about the coyote incident.

Dolby told the Times it is “very rare” for coyotes to bother people on the Island, but the animals could pose a problem to pets or livestock.

“It’s a concern for your pets,” Dolby said. “Clearly, you should be cognizant of letting or walking your pets at night, when they’re active.”

Coyotes have been spotted before on Martha’s Vineyard, although wildlife experts have previously told the Times their numbers are likely low on the Island.

“Coyotes are found across Massachusetts and can be seen throughout the year,” a social-media post from the Edgartown Police post reads. “These animals are not naturally aggressive toward humans, preferring to avoid contact whenever possible. Seeing a coyote during daylight hours is normal and does not necessarily indicate the animal is sick or dangerous. They may be searching for food, especially during colder months, or simply moving through their territory.”

Edgartown Police listed several tips from MassWildlife to keep coyotes away from residents’ homes:

Secure your garbage in barrels with tight-fitting lids.

Do not feed or pet them.

Keep your pets secure, particularly small pets that are a potential food source.

Keep bird feeder areas clean as the seeds attract small animals on which they prey.

Feed your pets indoors.

Close off crawl spaces under porches and sheds.

Don’t let them intimidate you. Don’t hesitate to scare or threaten them off with loud noises, bright lights.

Protect livestock and remove fallen produce.

Edgartown Police asked the public not to call 911 or the police station to report seeing a coyote “unless there is an emergency or immediate threat to humans.”

If a coyote is seen displaying aggressive behavior toward people or if it appears sick or rabid, people can contact the following departments: