Edgartown man arraigned on SSA terminal bomb threat

The Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response Team descended onto the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority terminal Wednesday night after an Edgartown man made a bomb threat to police.

David Capato, a 56-year-old man from Edgartown, was arraigned Thursday morning in Edgartown District Court on charges of disorderly conduct, threats to commit a crime, terrorist threats, witness intimidation, and improper storage of a firearm.

Judge Joseph Hurley ordered Capato to be held without bail and without prejudice pending his dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

According to a Tisbury Police report, officers responded to a call from Capato on Wednesday, around 9 pm, that he found an unloaded revolver at the Steamship Authority.

The report state’s Capato was at the terminal wearing a hockey-style jersey with “what appeared to be an audio video recording device with a green blinking light clipped to his collar.” Tisbury Police confirmed Capato was wearing a “body-worn camera.”

Police described Capato as “very serious, aggressive, and possibly manic” in the report. After showing officers the revolver, Capato “quickly stuffed the firearm” into a blue mailbox near the terminal.

Police say Capato became uncooperative when they tried to get more information from him. The report states Capato warned the Tisbury officers not to come any closer, threatening to vaporize them with explosives loaded in his car that he said he had a trigger for. The suspect also told police he had another firearm in his car, parked at the drop-off area in front of the terminal.

The report says Capato claimed to be a former New York Police officer when he made the bomb threat.

“I was E.O.D. [explosive ordinance disposal], I know what the f*** I’m doing,” Capato was quoted as saying in the report.

Tisbury Police cleared the area Wednesday evening before officers from other Island departments and the Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response Team were called in to help.

The report states it took over two hours of negotiations to convince Capato to surrender and he was taken to Dukes County Jail after being interviewed by officers at the Tisbury Police Station.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, who arrived via the State Police Air Wing and landed at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Tisbury, inspected the vehicle.

The police report states while no explosives or detonators were found in the vehicle or terminal, State Police found a disassembled “AR-15 style rifle” and “several media devices such as laptops, cell phones and the aforementioned recording device Capato wore on his collar” were found in the car. Police also found a “mostly full” five-gallon red Jerry can full of gasoline in the rear of the vehicle.

Tisbury Police stated in a Thursday morning press release an investigation will take place with cooperation from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Joint Terrorism Task Forces, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.