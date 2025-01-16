Island doctors warn of norovirus uptick

Doctors at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital are recommending Islanders to take extra precautions as cases of the gastrointestinal illness norovirus are expected to rise in the coming months.

During a press briefing on Thursday, hospital officials warned that there has been an increase in cases of norovirus around the state and earlier than normal. So far, there have only been six confirmed cases on the Island, the hospital reported, but the public generally doesn’t get tested for the illness and there is a worry that cases typically start appearing in February or March.

“We saw norovirus a little earlier this year, but we usually see it typically in February and March so hang on and keep washing your hands,” said Dr. Ellen McMahon, in-house norovirus expert at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. “It does seem to be going around Massachusetts and there are cases in our communities.”

McMahon said that symptoms of the norovirus typically include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, and is often accompanied by headache, fever, chills, and muscle aches, usually starting 1 to 2 days after exposure and lasting 1 to 2 days in most individuals. Antibiotics can be used to treat norovirus and most people recover without medical attention within a few days.

“If symptoms persist or worsen please contact your healthcare providers as you may need intravenous fluid,” said Dr. McMahon. “We encourage lots of fluids and rest and to be aware.”.

“Mostly we want people to get better at home,” added Claire Seguin, Chief Nurse and Chief Operating Officer.

Preventative measures include washing your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water primarily before and after eating, preparing food, changing diapers, using the bathroom, and handling dirty clothes or sheets.

While symptoms of norovirus resemble that of a common stomach bug, Dr. McMahon noted that norovirus often involved more severe vomiting and diarrhea.

“It’s increased across the state; it is not unique to the Island,” said Seguine. “We are just hearing a lot of chatter, we have had some staff absences due to respiratory issues as well as it just going around the community so we just thought it would be responsible to let people know that it’s real.”

Dr. McMahon added “I think the difference this year is that we just have seen an increase in cases compared to previous around the state of Massachusetts and we have had some locally.”