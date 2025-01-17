Malkin not seeking re-election in Chilmark

After three terms on the Chilmark select board, current chair Jim Malkin will not be seeking re-election in April.

“Three terms, I believe, is an appropriate amount of time to serve,” Malkin told the Times.

Malkin was first elected to the select board in 2016. Malkin said he’ll be turning 77 this year and he felt it was time for a new leader to fill the select board seat.

“I believe it’s time for the next generation,” he said.

Still, Malkin won’t be vanishing from public duties. He will continue to serve as the Island’s representative on the Steamship Authority board while eyeing the possibility of serving another three years after his second term ends in 2026. Malkin was first unanimously appointed to the Steamship Authority board in 2020, taking over when long-time representative Marc Hanover stepped down.

And, Malkin said he will look for other ways to support Chilmark, like helping in special projects.

“I’ll still be here. I live year-round … If called, I will serve.” he said.