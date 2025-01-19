Robert Myles Moore (“Bob”) passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in Oak Bluffs, with loved ones surrounding him, after many challenges with multiple cancers.

Born on August 3, 1954, along with his twin brother Billy at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Bob spent his formative years growing up in Barnstable. He also had an early Martha’s Vineyard connection, when his family lived on-Island for two years while his father helped set up an Island telephone network. Bob and Billy were one of 11 sets of twins who attended Tisbury School in 1963.

Always a strong leader, accomplished athlete, inspiring coach, and lifelong compassionate and collaborative administrator and teacher, Bob leaves a legacy in many communities. He was president of the graduating 1972 Barnstable High School class; a varsity letterman nine times in baseball, hockey, and soccer; team captain in soccer and baseball; and defensive player of the year of Barnstable hockey’s only undefeated season, winning the 1971–72 Ice Hockey Massachusetts State Championship. He was inducted into the Barnstable High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. He also participated in several high school plays, and was one of the first members of Encountering Christ in Others at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville.

In 1977, Bob graduated with a B.A. in history and a minor in education from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Bob was a four-year member of the UMass baseball team as an outstanding catcher, and for two consecutive years the team went to the Baseball College World Series. During his summer college days, he played in the Cape Cod Baseball League for the Cotuit Kettleers. After graduation, Bob worked in health care for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. Bob received his master’s in education, then pursued doctoral studies in educational leadership and policy studies at New York University.

Beginning his extensive travels and living experiences abroad, Bob served as a Peace Corps volunteer from 1978 to 1980 in Tunisia, teaching English to Arabic- and French-speaking students. There he met his future wife, Shari, who was studying at the University of Tunis. They married in Northfield, Minn., on July 12, 1980. They returned to Tunis, where Bob was employed working throughout the Middle East and several sub-Saharan countries, and Shari taught in the American Cooperative School of Tunis.

In 1989, Bob and Shari were recruited to be principal and teacher at the predominantly Brazilian K-12 school Escola Pan Americana da Bahia, in Salvador, Brazil. The students and school community thrived under Bob’s educational leadership, and his ability to blend U.S. and Brazilian academic programs and curriculum. Among his great pleasures was embracing Brazilian culture and sharing it with invited friends and family, especially during Carnival. After four inspiring years of living and working in Brazil, Bob joined the progressive Little Red School House in Manhattan for six years, as principal of the middle school.

In 1998, Bob was hired as the first director of the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, a K-12 school in West Tisbury. Bob held that position for 20 years. His goal was to bring together a highly skilled group of educators, administrators, and community members who would work toward supporting the school’s mission to cultivate a safe and secure environment, where everyone could experience learning success. Bob threw himself into all facets of the Charter School — chaperoning field trips to Italy and Guatemala, and overnight camping excursions, appearing in school plays, and traveling to Lowell to watch the school’s robotics team. He was a hands-on administrator ,and even briefly acted as an advisor to high school students. Bob was a clear favorite and animated guest reader in the classrooms of the youngest students. Every spring, much to his delight, the entire school would serenade Bob with a rousing rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”; the glee on his face was undeniable.

After his retirement in 2018, Bob’s commitment to education continued as director of educational instruction at the Dukes County House of Corrections. He worked individually with each inmate to make sure they had access to educational, vocational, and social-emotional learning, and rehabilitation opportunities.

Baseball was one of Bob’s greatest passions, as an avid Red Sox fan and cherished member of the Vineyard Dogfish team. He played the game throughout his life, and coached many children in Martha’s Vineyard Little League Baseball.

Heartfelt gratitude to his interdisciplinary medical team at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for their ongoing support and compassionate care with his complicated health issues.

Bob is survived by his loving partner and wife, Sharilyn Geistfeld; his brother, William Moore (MaryBeth); sisters, Jennifer Macho (Jerry), Moira Cabral (Neal), and Sonja Louro (Tony); his beloved nieces and nephews; and his extended family and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Constance, father Thomas, brother Tommy, sisters Pamela Murray and Brenda Malmgren, stepmother Ingrid, brother-in-law Neal Cabral, nephew Zachary Cabral, and niece Meghan Moore.

A celebratory remembrance gathering will be held on Saturday, March 29, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School in West Tisbury. All are welcome to attend. Additionally, a funeral Mass on Saturday, April 26, at 11 am will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church on South Main Street in Centerville, followed by a celebration of Bob’s life at the Hyannis Yacht Club, 490 Ocean St., in Hyannis.

Bob’s wish was that donations be made for the new Bob Moore Learning Center at M.V. Public Charter School, ensuring future educational opportunities for all students and Island community members. Donations can be made in his honor online at mvoptionsineducation.org/take-action, or by check to Options in Education (OIE), P.O. Box 869, West Tisbury, MA 02575.