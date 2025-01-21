Island dermatologist for decades retires

In a small, carpeted room on the second floor of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Friday, a couple dozen staff, friends and family gathered to celebrate the retirement of Dr. Michael Bigby, who for nearly four decades served as the hospital’s dermatologist. For much of his tenure, he was the only practitioner in his field at the hospital.

At Friday’s ceremony, pictures of Bigby with hospital staff were flipped through on colorful slides, projected on a pull down screen at the front of the room. And if humorous slideshows full of inside jokes and a few teary eyed faces are an indication of someone’s effect on the community, then Bigby certainly made an impression.

In the words of his colleagues, he is well known, well loved, and will be missed.

A portrait of Bigby was also unveiled at the ceremony, painted by local artist Elizabeth Whelan. It depicted the doctor filling out paperwork, donned in a blue button-down, plaid bowtie, and a smile.

When reflecting on his retirement from his practice, Bigby said, “It was the right time for me… [but] I could do it forever.”

During a speech, Bigby said that he loved the Island community and the way he felt embraced by it over the years.

The dermatologist thanked his family — most of whom were present in the audience, including his wife, Rosa Marie, who he said “saved me from myself and made me a much happier person.”

Bigby also expressed his well wishes to Dr. Frank R Vleugels, the dermatologist who will be taking over the practice. He said that even though the “crew is breaking up a little bit,” they will be in good hands.

Bigby also reminisced about Fish Fry nights at the Portuguese American Club on Thursdays, where he would connect with locals. And after some laughs and emotional moments, his granddaughters ran up to give him hugs, marking the start of his new chapter. The energy in the room was emotional and bittersweet.

An impassioned speech was also given by dermatology nurse Paula Karol, who worked alongside him for nearly 20 years.

During that time, Karol said they developed a close working relationship. “Dr. Bigby was an excellent teacher,” she said to an earnest crowd. “He would always take the time to show me interesting and unique cases… Dr. Bigby loved and appreciated the people he worked with. That is mutual.”

Karol described Bigby as stoic, yet caring. At work, he took things seriously, said what he meant, and meant what he said. But, that wasn’t the only side to him. “Patients were always asking me, ‘How do I make Dr. Bigby smile?’” she joked, earning a laugh from the audience. She flipped to the next slide – this one interactive with bobbing photographs of Bigby over various examples of what, theoretically, would make him laugh. These included, but were not limited to, “ask about wife and Italy trip, bird photos, and simply be over 80 years of age.”

Karol brought up some of Bigby’s interests, discussing his love for Star Wars and bird-watching. Many of the audience members chuckled along with her – those who know him seemed very familiar with these interests of his.

She ended her speech by turning to Bigby directly, saying “Your patients will miss you, your coworkers will miss you, and may the force be with you.”