Jules Feiffer, Pulitzer-winning cartoonist, dies at 95

Jules Feiffer, a Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist and former Vineyard seasonal resident, died on Friday at the age of 95.

He was perhaps most famous for his cartoon “Feiffer,” which started in the Village Voice in 1956, and ran for more than four decades in the Voice and in syndication in newspapers across the country. Feiffer was also recognized for his groundbreaking work writing screenplays, plays, children’s books and graphic novels.

Feiffer and his family started coming to the Vineyard in 1965. In 1967, he bought a house on Lambert’s Cove Road near Seth’s Pond with his then wife Judy, where he wrote many plays and cartoons.

Feiffer is survived by his wife, Joan Holden, and three daughters, Kate Feiffer, an author, event producer for Islanders Write and a writer at the MV Times; Halley Feiffer, also a writer and actress; and Julie Feiffer, who lives in Tampa, Florida; as well as two granddaughters, Maddy Alley and Eylah James Feiffer.