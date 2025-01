Dean’s list

Sophie Cutrer of Vineyard Haven, at Bates College.

​​Lucas Cacique of Vineyard Haven, at Curry College.

Sabrina Reppert of Vineyard Haven, at Curry College.

Maximillian Vaughn of Edgartown, at Dean College.

Chancellor’s list

Kya Kavanagh of Edgartown, at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Provost’s list

Sebastian Alexander of Oak Bluffs, at the American University of Paris.

President’s list

Priscillah Kirugo of Edgartown, at Southern New Hampshire University.