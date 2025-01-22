Edgartown Town Column

Amid the frigid cold we deal with during these few months, there is usually a spectacular outcome, whether that be an awe-inspiring sunset that immediately brings me back to summer, or even later, the moon. Last Friday I was driving home from Chilmark, and had to pull over to get a glimpse of what looked identical to the Coldplay “Parachutes” album cover. For all of those who witnessed this, I’m glad we all had a moment to appreciate the golden tangerine brightly hanging in the sky. The next morning I decided to try something I hadn’t done in years: hot yoga. Daunting? Yes, however in this case, the risk is very much worth the reward. This Island is so full of incredible instructors who assist at any level, and instill a sense of calm only this practice can provide — I urge you all to try it once, especially during these cold and slower months; it’ll surely warm you up!

There is so much talent residing on our Island, from writers and artists, to instructors, to singers and bands; every town is brimming with our community members, who have a gift to share. I bore witness to many of them this weekend, listening to music at the Town last Saturday in a completely packed house. It’s easy to stand and eat dinner when all you wanna do is dance. I’m truly thankful to be a part of a community that brings so much joy and entertainment to the mundane winter days.

Of the many talented community members, there are two teaching a class at Slough Farm on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 to noon. Justine Gelfman and Danny Tejera are hosting “Embracing Chaos in Works of Fiction.” Join these artists in residence in this writing masterclass. They will be “embracing the chaos” as they discuss the ways in which chaos and spontaneity can be fruitful artistic tools. Using improv techniques, they will generate ingredients, and write a 10-minute play; then you will share your work out loud, and offer constructive feedback. Contact Emily Becker at claire@sloughfarm.org for more information, or to sign up.

Slough Farm will be hosting another writing workshop with Katie Walenta on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7. This class, “Place as Character,” is a generative writing workshop focused on going deeper into the locations where our stories unfold. Places can be more than backdrops, and can be living things with minds of their own. Our guiding question will be, “Why here and not there?” There will be a brief introduction, followed by a series of writing prompts. The class will then move into a period of free writing time, followed by an opportunity to share. Sharing will not be required, but is certainly encouraged. Contact Emily Becker at claire@sloughfarm.org for more information, or to sign up.

Some things just go hand in hand; one example is summer and ice cream, but during this time it’s winter and books. Join Library Director Lisa Sherman at the Edgartown library on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 4 pm for 12 Months 12 Books Book Club, taking on the 2025 Reading Challenge. Theme-related book recommendations for this month are offered, but participants may select any book related to the theme. January’s challenge is “a book published in or about the year you were born.” Bookmarks with monthly themes are available at the circulation desk. Contact programs@edgartownlibrary.org for more information, or to sign up.

Monday we honored the legacy of the great Martin Luther King Jr. May his words resonate with us today, tomorrow, and for the rest of time. Here at The MV Times, this quote speaks volumes, so I’ll leave you with this: “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality.”

Wishing you all a wonderful week ahead! See you next week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.