Foundation scholarship program now open to applicants

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation has launched its 2025 scholarship giving season. The online application opened on Friday Jan. 17 and deadlines for submission are midnight on Friday, March 14.

High school students of all ages are encouraged to apply for scholarships which will go towards financially supporting college classes, graduate-level programs, certificate courses, professional development, or career training programs.

Applications can be accessed and submitted through the MV Community foundations website.

The MV Community foundations is one of the largest scholarship providers on Island, awarding nearly 2,200 scholarships, amounting more than $5.1 million in financial support to students since 1984.

In the 2024 scholarship season, the MV Community foundation distributed a record breaking $365,000 to 86 different Island students, funding a wide range of education and training opportunities.

Brazilian Portuguese translation is available upon request through the Communication Ambassador Partnership and additional details, including a list of scholarships for specific fields of study, are available on the foundations website.