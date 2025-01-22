Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” —Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Writing on a snowy Sunday night, the eve of Martin Luther King Day, which this year will be the day a new president is inaugurated. I hope that is a good sign for the new government, that the wisdom and compassion of Dr. King will somehow touch the new administration, and guide them through the next four years.

I was in Ireland last week, surrounded by the beautiful countryside and the lovely people I met in every town. You can’t help but be awed by the depth of history in Ireland, and the struggles the people have endured. As an Irish American, you truly feel like you have come home. It is a small island country, with lots of tiny towns, beautiful coastline, and many nooks and crannies to explore. I will definitely go back someday.

Heartfelt condolences to the family of Sybil Moreis, who passed on Jan. 6 at 94. She was a lovely lady, and will be missed by her family and the Island community.

The Lip Sync contest is back! The popular fundraiser for Friends of Family Planning will take place at the Loft on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 pm. It is time to register your act, and start rehearsing to entertain your friends and win cash prizes! Performers, register by Jan. 31 at fofpmvi@gmail.com. Audience, doors open at 6 pm, and you will be the judges! All proceeds benefit the important work of Family Planning, so come out for a night of fun.

The M.V. Council for Young Children will meet on Feb. 5 from 5:30 to 7 pm. All are invited to attend and meet Lindsey Scott, executive director of MVYouth, to talk about the needs in early education and care on the Island. The council meets at the MVCS Early Childhood Center (on the MVCS main campus, 111 Edgartown Road), and dinner is provided.

I missed some birthdays while I was gone, so belated wishes go to Liz Howe Brown, who celebrated on the 18th. Thinking of Shawn Cordwell on the 18th also. Much birthday happiness to Sara Smestad, Marcia Valentzas, and Patti Linn on Jan. 19. Mary Jean Connolly celebrated on Jan. 20, along with John Gonsalves and Nancy Rogers. Jan. 21 was the day for Talia Rogers, Catherine Deese, Samantha Greene, and Tristan Araujo.

Mark the date: Saturday, Feb. 1, the library will host the O.B. climate and energy advisory committee for a community discussion about leaf blower noise and air pollution reduction. This is a chance to learn more and voice your concerns, as the committee makes plans to draft articles for town warrants this spring. For more info, or to join the meeting via Zoom, contact pmeleney@comcast.net.

Holly Nadler will accept birthday hugs on Jan. 23. Happy birthday to Mary Leddy on Jan. 26. Caroline Davey Hannah shares Jan. 27 with “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” author Lewis Carroll. Jenny Marlin celebrates on the 28th. Julie Gaffey celebrates with Oprah Winfrey on the 29th.

