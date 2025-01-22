Poet’s Corner: Into January

Into January

By Amarylis Douglas

It comes to almost a monochrome

the island, off-season.

We walk back home from the Chop

into the snow’s beginnings.

Dry leaves spin mischief

inside the log-bordered yard.

The chickadees, discreet at the feeder

until audacious bluejay comes.

Salty woodstove smoke.

The pines bowing down into January.

Amarylis Douglas lives in Vineyard Haven. Her book, “The Fellowship of the Rain,” was published in 2020. Her writing also appears in “Pathways Arts” and in “Our Place: An Anthology of Berkshire Hills Poets.”

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.