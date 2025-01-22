Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 13 – 17, 2025

Edgartown

Jan. 15, Jane Mary Long sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 504 Week 38 to William Velez and Suzanne Velez for $6,500.

Jan. 15, Veronica Shelley, Ronnie A. Todisco, and Barbara A. English sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 307 Week 41 to Stephan Hill and Shirley A. Hill for $3,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 15, Mary C. Moore, trustee of the Mary Moore Trust, sold 13 West Meadow Lane to Adam Brady-Myerov and Monica Brady-Byerov for $1,499,000.

Jan. 17, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 25 Simpson Ave. to Camille Yvonne Granville for $1,306,000.

Jan. 17, Kathryn R. Townes sold 10 Combra Way to Lindsey Clements for $1,695,000.

Tisbury

Jan. 15, T. Whitney Hanschka, trustee of Lucy B. Myers Trust, sold 23 Pine Tree Lane to T. Whitney Hanscka and Nancy Tutko for $1,260,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 15, John Abrams, trustee of the Christine Abrams Trust, sold 1 Rock Pond Road to Carolyn Robb Steinberg and Hearn Jay Cho for $1,150,000.

Jan. 17, Jennifer S. Rako and Susan M. Southworth, trustees of the Hunter N. Moorman Revocable Living Trust and the Leslie A. Gray Revocable Living Trust, sold 106 Panhandle Road to Barry Leiwant and Sherry Leiwant, trustees of the Barry Leiwant Revocable Trust and the Sherry Leiwant Revocable Trust, for $2,525,000.