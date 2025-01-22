Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: “The age of a woman doesn’t mean a thing. The best tunes are played on the oldest fiddles.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

I had a constant cough for several days, and finally decided to see the doctor. It was a nasty cough that once started, did not want to stop. It was like the yapping of a little dog. The doctor decided I had pneumonia. Assorted meds have helped, but I was told to get a chest x-ray after a couple of days. I am assuming that I will be much better by the time you see this.

I began reading the book “Queen Victoria and Her Prime Ministers,” thinking I might not get very far into it. I found it fascinating. Toward the end I did start skipping pages, when it got into some complicated political issues. I hate to admit that I did learn quite a lot about English history in the cleverly called Victorian era. Both the queen and Prince Albert understood and were very involved, sometimes to the dismay of the prime ministers. I did know that she was only 18 when she became queen, but I had no idea that she was a very small woman, standing less than five feet tall.

You can join Sarah McKay from the Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center to learn about the impact of traditions, superstitions, and mythology on horsemanship today. From superstitions to mythical creatures like the unicorn, horses have inspired stories. Discover how folklore shapes our relationship with these magnificent animals on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6 pm, at the M.V. Museum. Register in advance. Fee.

On Tuesday, Feb, 11, at the Vineyard Haven library at 6 pm, poet Terry Lucas will read from his new collection of poetry, “Everything: New and Selected Poems,” winner of the Blue Light Book Award. The reading will be followed by a question and answer period, with refreshments.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse offers “Theater Fun for Adults” on Wednesdays from 4 to 5 pm, through April 19, or Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 pm, through April 10. This workshop, led by MJ Bruder Munafo and friends, includes acting, improvisation, and theater games for adults of all ages. No experience necessary, but a willingness to participate is required. Preregister by emailing mj@mvplayhouse.org.

Also, “Winter Stars” is offered for children at the M.V. Playhouse on Mondays, Jan. 27 through April 14, from 3:30 pm to 4:45 (no class on Feb. 17, or during February school vacation). This is a fun afterschool program exploring all things theater, with special focus on performance and working together. Open to all Island children in grades 3 through 8, with or without theater experience, with instructor Cato Crumbley. For more about fees and registration, email mj@mvplayhouse.org, or call the theater.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Caroline Davey on Monday. Suzanne Kennedy parties on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: When everything’s coming your way, you’re in the wrong lane.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.