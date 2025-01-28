Agnes Bryant, 78, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at her home at Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs.

Aggie was born in Oak Bluffs on June 15, 1946, the daughter of Manuel C. and Fannie E. (DeCosta) Sylvia. She graduated from the M.V. Regional High School, and worked as a waitress and as a certified nurse assistant.

Agnes was married to Leslie Bryant. She enjoyed knitting and puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Michael Bryant (Sarna); her sister, Diane Jackson; her brother, Manuel Sylvia Jr. (Janice); and her grandson, Michael Bryant Jr. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Evelyn Simpson.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.