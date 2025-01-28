Aquinnah Town Column

Laura Jordan-Decker and Kate Taylor are still enthusiastically seeking acts for the second annual Aquinnah Variety Show. If you are still juggling thoughts and possibilities, they urge you to go to the Town Hall on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, and they will help you make your vision a reality. These women know what they’re doing. Trust them. Trust yourself. I promise they will make the experience fun and productive, and those of us who get to watch the finished performance in the spring will be supportive and grateful. If you want to talk about it, call Kate at 508-221-1314, or write to Laura at laurajordandecker@gmail.com.

The Aquinnah Library Book Club is continuing its exploration of literary classics. They are reading “This Side of Paradise” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and will be discussing it on Feb. 4 at 3 pm. I confess that I haven’t read it yet, but I’m going to before the meeting, as I find this group to be so smart and kind and thoughtful. They’re a great winter comfort.

Speaking of winter comforts: I’m a woman who sees a raised glazed as a gourmet delight. This means that I miss Humphreys. A lot. That said, I am comforted by and utterly besotted with Quitsa Kitchen, which is in the old Humphreys space in Vineyard Haven. Aqinnah’s own Theresa Manning has transformed the place. The dining area is comfortable, colorful, and classy. The menu is an affordable delight, serving breakfast and lunch, and takeout dinners, Tuesday through Sunday. On the day we were there, the baked goods included muffins, croissants, popovers, cookies, and two versions of the Brazilian savory snack joelho. Breakfast included an array that ranged from biscuits and gravy to breakfast burritos, a breakfast sammie, shakshuka, and a gluten-free blue corn waffle plate served with maple syrup, two eggs, and a sausage patty. Lunch offered up an array of sandwiches, and the to-go dinners waiting in the fridge were ziti, stroganoff, and enchiladas. Obviously, I didn’t eat all that, but Charley and I did settle in for coffee and conversation with the parade of Aquinnah folks who had come to support Theresa and enjoy great food and a comfortable place to sit. The cafe is open for coffee and baked goods at 6:30 am, breakfast from 7 until 11 am, and lunch from 11 until 2 pm. Go on by, give yourself a treat, and congratulate Theresa. She and her staff have given the Island a gift.

The ice on Squibnocket has been deep and solid enough to give a whole passel of folks some great sliding, skating, and ice surfing. Don’t know if it will still be safe when this is published. Groundhog Day is on Feb. 2. Maybe Punxsutawney Phil will give us a clue.

Birthday greetings this week go to Chris Murphy on Feb. 1 and Tysonnae Aiguier-Bolling and Wunotuway Vanderhoop Powell on Feb. 3. Wish them well.

