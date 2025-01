Constance T. Andrade, 63, of Edgartown died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Connie was predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Andrade Jr., in November 2016.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.