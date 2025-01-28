Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: February 2025

Making our beaches accessible to all: A community journey

The sound of waves, the feel of sand between your toes, the sight of a spectacular sunset over the water — these are quintessential Martha’s Vineyard experiences that should be available to everyone. Yet for many of our neighbors with mobility challenges or disabilities, these simple pleasures remain just out of reach.

That’s why Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, the Dukes County associate commissioner for disabilities, and the MVCS Disability Coalition launched the “Beach within Reach” initiative. Our recent progress report shows encouraging signs of change, alongside opportunities for growth. Oak Bluffs is leading the way toward full accessibility compliance, while Chilmark has successfully made its town beach accessible, with only minor adjustments needed.

However, many of our Island’s 30 public beaches remain largely inaccessible, with several towns yet to develop action plans or take advantage of opportunities for improvement during routine maintenance.

Creating truly accessible beaches isn’t just about following regulations — it’s about building a more welcoming community for everyone. Whether you’re an older adult with mobility challenges, a veteran with a disability, or a parent pushing a stroller, beach accessibility affects us all. Many of these accessibility requirements have existed since the 1970s, making community action now even more vital.

You can be part of this important change. Visit hamv.org/beach-within-reach to share your experiences and suggestions for improving beach accessibility. Your feedback helps shape future improvements, and ensures no one is left watching the waves from the parking lot. Individual actions matter — whether it’s advocating at town meetings, supporting accessibility initiatives, or raising awareness about inclusive spaces. After all, our beaches are a treasure we all share, and everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy them. Together, we can make Martha’s Vineyard’s beaches truly welcoming to all.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.