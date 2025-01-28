Up-Island Council on Aging: February 2025

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed on Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents’ Day.

Mondays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

Second and fourth Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group, Feb. 10 and 24. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

10 am, Keeping Your Balance. New class: Women, what’s on your mind? For women, by women. Share interests, explore new topics, ask questions, etc.

11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom). Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for more information. Meeting ID 824 4775 7861; Passcode: 709904

1:30 – 5 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner.

Wednesdays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, Feb. 5 and 17.

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly

Island Grown Initiative weekly delivery of frozen meals and soups.

Thursdays

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon. Please register by Monday at noon for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.

Fridays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.

Saturdays

No programs on Saturdays.

Sundays

2 – 3:30 pm, Sinfonietta Orchestra. Want to join the orchestra? Email patriciadance23@gmail.com.

Monthly Programs

Feb. 4, 10 am, Women, What’s On Your Mind? Class and discussion for women, by women.

Feb. 5, Off-Island Shopping Trip. Call to reserve your seat!

Feb. 6, 12:15 pm: Wellness Clinic

Feb. 7, 10:30 am: Coffee Cafe every first Friday at the Chilmark library. Please join Emergency Management Director Jannelle Gadowski for a presentation on Winter Emergency Preparedness. Registration required.

Feb. 12, Legal Clinic with Conni Baker. Call for an appointment.

Feb. 13, 1 pm: Vineyard Power Presentation at Howes House. Registration required.

Feb. 14, 1 pm: Watercolor Group

Feb. 19, 1:30 pm: ProCRAFTinators!

Feb. 26, 12:30 pm: Monthly Luncheon

Services

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.